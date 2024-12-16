AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada deputy PM quits over rift with Trudeau on Trump tariffs

AFP Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 08:44pm
Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 3, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 3, 2024. Photo: Reuters

OTTAWA: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in a surprise announcement on Monday quit over disagreements with Justin Trudeau on Canada’s response to US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

“Our country today faces a grave challenge,” Freeland, who also served as finance minister, said in a letter posted on X, pointing to Trump’s planned 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports.

“For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada,” she added.

First elected to parliament in 2013, Freeland joined Trudeau’s cabinet two years later when the Liberals swept to power, overseeing several key posts including as trade and foreign minister, and leading free trade negotiations with the EU and United States.

Canada says it will respond robustly if US imposes tariffs

But she said in her resignation letter Trudeau wanted to shuffle her to another job, to which she said: “I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the cabinet.”

As finance minister, Freeland explained the need to take Trump’s tariffs threats “extremely seriously.”

“That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment.”

Canada’s main trading partner is the United States, with 75 percent of its exports going to its southern neighbor.

Justin Trudeau Canada Chrystia Freeland US tariffs tariff threats

Comments

200 characters

Canada deputy PM quits over rift with Trudeau on Trump tariffs

Fifth successive cut: SBP reduces key policy rate by 200bps, takes it to 13%

Pakistani death toll in Greek boat tragedy rises to 4: FO

How the key interest rate has moved since July 2022

‘Interest rate still too high’: business community reacts to SBP’s cut of 200bps

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 on rate cut anticipation

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit: FO

OGDCL revives heavy oil well in Punjab, enhances production capacity

Oil prices edge down on soft Chinese spending data

Read more stories