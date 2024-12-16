AGL 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.16%)
BOP 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.82%)
DGKC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.65%)
FCCL 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.11%)
FFBL 95.49 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.23%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 128.40 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.99%)
HUMNL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.89 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.28%)
NBP 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.95%)
OGDC 235.40 Increased By ▲ 12.45 (5.58%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.81%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.79%)
PPL 214.50 Increased By ▲ 13.05 (6.48%)
PRL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.84%)
PTC 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
SEARL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
TOMCL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (5.03%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.96%)
TRG 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.72%)
UNITY 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
BR100 12,352 Increased By 202 (1.66%)
BR30 39,190 Increased By 1097 (2.88%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Indian chess king Gukesh returns to hero’s welcome

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 02:10pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHENNAI: India’s chess star Gukesh Dommaraju returned to a hero’s welcome in his home city on Monday after becoming the youngest world champion aged only 18.

Hundreds of fans crowded the arrivals area of Chennai airport, cheering alongside banks of television cameras as Gukesh made his way out of the airport after victory in taking the World Chess Championship title.

“It means a lot to bring back the trophy to India,” Gukesh told reporters, with garlands of flowers draped around his neck, brandishing the glittering trophy in his hand.

“I can see the support and what it means to India, I am glad to be here,” he added, as celebratory petals thrown into the air smothered his hair.

Gukesh downed China’s Ding Liren in a dramatic endgame in Singapore last week – becoming a sudden superstar in a nation where sporting fans are usually only obsessed with cricket.

The scenes in the south Indian city of Chennai were reminiscent – albeit on a smaller scale – of this year’s triumphant homecoming of the country’s cricket stars with the T20 World Cup trophy.

Young fans, mainly from Gukesh’s school, held placards and photos of their new hero – whose victory has given a boost to dreams of pursuing chess as a professional sport.

When he won in Singapore – after nearly three weeks and 14 games of intense battle against the 32-year-old Ding – Gukesh burst into tears.

Gukesh, who is usually reserved and more used to quiet and cerebral tournaments than wild celebrations, looked almost overwhelmed by the rock star welcome on Monday.

“You guys are amazing,” he told fans, before he was swiftly ushered into a car smothered in posters of him, alongside his father.

“You gave me so much energy”.

‘Inspired millions’

Gukesh’s father, a doctor, has been by his son’s side in a rollercoaster ride that took off when he became India’s youngest grandmaster aged 12 years, seven months and 17 days – among the youngest in the history of the game.

In April, he became the youngest-ever winner of the prestigious Candidates Tournament, clinching his entry into the world championship.

Gukesh Dommaraju: Indian teen who became world’s youngest chess champion

Gukesh surpassed a record held by Russia’s Garry Kasparov, who won the title at age 22, after Ding, 32, faltered at the final hurdle of his title defence.

He is the second Indian to hold the title after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who also hails from Chennai.

Gukesh will be honoured by the government of his home state Tamil Nadu, and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital New Delhi later this month.

Modi has already praised his “remarkable accomplishment”, saying in a statement that “his triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence.”

Gukesh Dommaraju

Comments

200 characters

Indian chess king Gukesh returns to hero’s welcome

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Govt set to launch National Digital Commission to drive digitization: Shaza Fatima

Oil drops from highest in weeks, focus on Fed rate cuts

$300m NHSP: Implementation progress moderately satisfactory: World Bank

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

Read more stories