AGL 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.16%)
BOP 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.82%)
DGKC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.65%)
FCCL 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.11%)
FFBL 95.49 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.23%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 128.40 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.99%)
HUMNL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.89 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.28%)
NBP 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.95%)
OGDC 235.40 Increased By ▲ 12.45 (5.58%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.81%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.79%)
PPL 214.50 Increased By ▲ 13.05 (6.48%)
PRL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.84%)
PTC 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
SEARL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
TOMCL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (5.03%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.96%)
TRG 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.72%)
UNITY 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
BR100 12,352 Increased By 202 (1.66%)
BR30 39,190 Increased By 1097 (2.88%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

BR Web Desk Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 03:56pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) registered significant gains on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled above the 116,000 level for the first time in history with a gain of nearly 1,900 points or 1.7%.

A bullish momentum was observed throughout the trading session with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hitting an intra-day high of 116,681.59.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 116,169.41, an increase of 1,867.61 points or 1.63%.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery, while some selling pressure was observed in commercial banks, fertilizer and the power generation sector.

Index-heavy energy sector stocks including MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, SNGPL and SSGC and NRL traded in the green, whereas the banking sector’s HBL, MCB, MEBL and ENGRO traded in the red.

Meanwhile, the overall buying momentum came from anticipation of a further cut in the policy rate in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for later in the day (Monday).

With the CPI remaining below the 5% threshold and T-bill yields in the recent auction dropping to 12% for the 3 months and 6 months paper, down 100bps and 89bps respectively, investor optimism has been bolstered, fuelling market experts’ expectations for continued monetary easing that began in June 2024.

During the previous week, the PSX continued its record-breaking trend and hit new historic levels with impressive gains on the back of strong interest of local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 5,247.85 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at a new highest-ever level of 114,301.80 points.

Internationally, Asian stock markets were in a wary mood on Monday as surging bond yields challenged equity valuations, particularly for the richly priced tech sector, in a week packed with central bank meetings and major economic data.

The Federal Reserve will lead the pack on Wednesday with markets pricing a 96% probability it will cut rates by 25 basis points to a new range of 4.25% to 4.50%.

More important will be any guidance on future easing, including the “dot plot” forecasts of Fed members for rates over the next couple of years.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, having been flat last week.

Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.1%, while South Korea steadied on pledges of government support.

A range of surveys on global manufacturing are also due on Monday, while US retail sales will be released on Tuesday and a major inflation report on Friday.

MPC PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) SBP policy rate SBP MPC KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Govt set to launch National Digital Commission to drive digitization: Shaza Fatima

Oil drops from highest in weeks, focus on Fed rate cuts

$300m NHSP: Implementation progress moderately satisfactory: World Bank

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

Kremlin says no final decisions yet on fate of Russian military bases in Syria

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Read more stories