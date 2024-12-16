AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 194.40 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.4%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
DFML 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
DGKC 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.86%)
FCCL 37.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
FFBL 94.99 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.69%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.76%)
NBP 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.26%)
OGDC 226.52 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (1.6%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.75%)
PIBTL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
PPL 205.98 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (2.25%)
PRL 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 117.51 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.55%)
TELE 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TOMCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.43%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TREET 26.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (8.21%)
TRG 61.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
UNITY 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.68%)
BR100 12,242 Increased By 92.5 (0.76%)
BR30 38,330 Increased By 237.1 (0.62%)
KSE100 115,592 Increased By 1290.6 (1.13%)
KSE30 36,312 Increased By 506.4 (1.41%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-16

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

APP Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 09:32am

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), would export medical professionals to Saudi Arabia.

An official source told APP, the medical professionals who meet the following prescribed qualifications and experience could apply for the jobs.

He said that interested job seekers must hold the Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine (MBBS) or equivalent from an accredited institution–(Essential), Completed HIMAA, ICD-10-AM/ACHI/ACS – introductory course – (essential), minimum of 4 (four) years of position-related experience or processor/auditor of insurance claims in a similar health institution or insurance company – (Essential).

Pakistani professionals: Employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia discussed

The candidate must be under 50 years of age, male and female both can apply for jobs.

Interested applicants can apply via OEC’s website https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email: helpdesk @oec.gov.pk

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of online application submission. Closing date is, 16th Dec 2024.

jobs KSA Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Medical professionals Overseas Employment Corporation

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

LHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

LPG price increased by Rs10 in Karachi

Dec 16 reminds nation to unite against terrorism: President

Nation stands united against terrorism: PM

Read more stories