Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), would export medical professionals to Saudi Arabia.

An official source told APP, the medical professionals who meet the following prescribed qualifications and experience could apply for the jobs.

He said that interested job seekers must hold the Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine (MBBS) or equivalent from an accredited institution–(Essential), Completed HIMAA, ICD-10-AM/ACHI/ACS – introductory course – (essential), minimum of 4 (four) years of position-related experience or processor/auditor of insurance claims in a similar health institution or insurance company – (Essential).

Pakistani professionals: Employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia discussed

The candidate must be under 50 years of age, male and female both can apply for jobs.

Interested applicants can apply via OEC’s website https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email: helpdesk @oec.gov.pk

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of online application submission. Closing date is, 16th Dec 2024.