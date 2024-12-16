‘Artist talk’ organised

LAHORE: The Alhamra Modern Art Museum, Cultural Complex, Gulberg III, hosted a thought-provoking artist talk featuring acclaimed artist Resham Syed.

The event brought together esteemed personalities, including Professor Salima Hashmi, Quddus Mirza, Nazish Ata, and other notable artists, to celebrate artistic expression and intellectual discourse.

Expertly moderated by Rabeya Jalil, the session spotlighted Resham Syed’s distinctive body of work, which masterfully addresses social, political, economic, and cultural themes.

