AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 193.03 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (1.68%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.28%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
DFML 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
DGKC 106.94 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.9%)
FCCL 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
FFBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.77%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.25%)
NBP 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.81%)
OGDC 225.90 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.32%)
PAEL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.47%)
PIBTL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 205.46 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (1.99%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
PTC 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
SEARL 117.81 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.8%)
TELE 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TOMCL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.57%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TREET 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (8.13%)
TRG 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
UNITY 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
BR100 12,201 Increased By 51 (0.42%)
BR30 38,259 Increased By 166.1 (0.44%)
KSE100 115,770 Increased By 1468.5 (1.28%)
KSE30 36,384 Increased By 579.1 (1.62%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-16

LPG price increased by Rs10 in Karachi

NNI Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 09:17am

KARACHI: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) users’ problems increased further as shopkeepers have increased LPG price by Rs10 per kg to Rs290 per kg in Karachi.

According to report, LPG is being sold at a price of Rs36 per kg higher than the official price while OGRA has fixed the official price of LPG at Rs254 per kg.

Ogra raises LPG cylinder rate

In this regard, shopkeepers blamed that marketing companies have increased the prices while citizens hold the government and profiteers responsible.

Citizens complained that after chicken and vegetables, now LPG is also available at an arbitrary price and the poor are being deprived of all kinds of necessities of life.

Karachi OGRA LPG LPG price Liquefied Petroleum Gas

Comments

200 characters

LPG price increased by Rs10 in Karachi

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

LHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

Dec 16 reminds nation to unite against terrorism: President

Nation stands united against terrorism: PM

Read more stories