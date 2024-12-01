Ogra raises LPG cylinder rate

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), on Saturday, notified up to Rs5.07 rise in rate of LPG cylinder with effect from December 1, 2024.

According to notification, the price of LPG domestic cylinder has increased by Rs1.32 and commercial cylinder by Rs5.07 as compared to the previous month of November.

The price of LPG production has also increased by Rs112.16 per metric ton from Rs254.19 per kg to Rs254.30 per kg.

LPG price hiked by Rs7/kg

Domestic cylinder will be available at Rs3,000.79 instead of Rs2,999.47, whereas, commercial cylinder is available at Rs11,545.41 instead of Rs11,540.33.

The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ exchange rate. As compared to the previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has remained unchanged. The average dollar exchange rate has however, slightly increased by 0.05 per cent resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs1.32 per 11.8 kg domestic cylinder (0.04 per cent). The per kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs0.11.

