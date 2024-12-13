AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Sterling falls after UK GDP unexpectedly contracts in October

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 02:12pm

LONDON: The pound fell on Friday after data showed the British economy shrank unexpectedly in October, which could prompt traders to attach a greater chance to the prospect of speedier rate cuts by the Bank of England next year.

Official data showed UK economic activity contracted 0.1% in October.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a rise of 0.1% last month, from September’s 0.1% fall.

Sterling initially fell as much as 0.3% after the numbers and was last down 0.24% at $1.2642.

