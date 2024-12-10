AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
CNERGY 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.9%)
DFML 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.13%)
DGKC 106.89 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.15%)
FCCL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.44%)
FFBL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.04%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.06%)
KOSM 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.04%)
NBP 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.22%)
OGDC 193.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-8.4%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 174.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.24%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.98%)
PTC 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
SEARL 124.96 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (3.24%)
TELE 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
TOMCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-8.79%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.29%)
BR100 11,535 Decreased By -214.8 (-1.83%)
BR30 35,550 Decreased By -621.5 (-1.72%)
KSE100 108,897 Decreased By -1073.7 (-0.98%)
KSE30 33,809 Decreased By -321.9 (-0.94%)
Sterling rises towards highest in over 2-1/2 years versus euro

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 03:55pm

Sterling rose against the euro towards its highest level in over 2-1/2 years as investors expect the European Central Bank to cut rates and provide some dovish guidance on Thursday, with the Bank of England seen keeping its current policy next week.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey was quoted as saying Britain’s central bank has incorporated four rate cuts in 2025 into its most recent economic forecasts.

Meanwhile, markets expect the ECB to cut by 25 bps on Thursday and to deliver more than 100 bps of cuts by July 2025. Analysts expect US tariffs to hurt the euro area’s economy and the single currency.

However, the impact on the United Kingdom is unclear, as BoE policymaker Megan Greene argued.

The budget of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also in the spotlight.

A BoE survey showed last week more than half of British employers plan to raise their prices and cut jobs in response to the new government’s first budget, under which social security contributions will be increased.

Starmer said he had kept up his ambition for Britain to become the fastest-growing economy in the Group of Seven. Sterling rose 0.15% versus the euro to 82.62 pence per euro.

It hit 82.58 on Nov. 11, its highest level since mid-April 2022.

“This raises the question as to whether sterling can achieve pre-Brexit referendum levels versus the euro in the foreseeable future,” said Jane Foley, senior forex strategist at Rabobank, after recalling that before the Brexit referendum in June 2016, the trading range for EUR/GBP was mainly below 0.80.

Sterling falls to 6-month low

“We anticipate that the euro will be under pressure next year, which is likely to allow EUR/GBP to remain on its slow downside trajectory. This suggests that pre-Brexit levels may creep into the sights.”

Political uncertainty in France and Germany, in addition to a dovish ECB monetary easing path, could weaken the single currency in 2025. Sterling was down 0.05% versus the dollar at $1.2741.

The greenback steadied before Wednesday’s inflation data, with analysts still assessing whether President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will lead the Federal Reserve to tilt to a more hawkish direction after an expected rate cut of 25 bps in the next policy meeting.

