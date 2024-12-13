AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 195.00 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (2.94%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
DCL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.35%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.34%)
DGKC 106.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.78%)
FCCL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
FFBL 93.26 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.73%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HUBC 122.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
KEL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.31%)
KOSM 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
MLCF 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.86%)
NBP 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.43%)
OGDC 219.00 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (2.62%)
PAEL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.52%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.29%)
PPL 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.54%)
PRL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.01%)
PTC 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
SEARL 118.81 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.52%)
TELE 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.34%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
TREET 23.95 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (7.45%)
TRG 61.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.44%)
UNITY 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 12,197 Increased By 32 (0.26%)
BR30 38,088 Increased By 307.6 (0.81%)
KSE100 114,210 Increased By 29.3 (0.03%)
KSE30 35,704 Increased By 2.5 (0.01%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper eases on firm dollar, lack of clarity around China stimulus; set for weekly loss

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 09:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: London copper prices nudged lower on Friday and were on track for weekly losses on the back of a stronger US dollar and lack of clarity around China’s stimulus measures.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 0.2% at $9,074 per metric ton, as of 0319 GMT, to drop 0.5% for the week so far.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 1.1% to 74,580 yuan ($10,250.98) a ton.

The US dollar rose to a 2-1/2-week high against major peers on the day, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

China on Thursday pledged to increase the budget deficit, issue more debt and loosen monetary policy to maintain a stable economic growth rate as it gears up for more trade tensions with the United States as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The readout of an annual agenda-setting meeting, however, did not disclose the size of the stimulus measures.

“We highlight that the market is poised for a period of significant price volatility, with anticipated US dollar strength and shifts in trade policies following a Trump victory acting as major headwinds, while the outlook remains heavily contingent upon China’s economic momentum,” said BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions.

Copper edges up on China stimulus hopes

LME aluminium dipped 0.2% at $2,595 a ton, zinc fell 0.5% at $3,061, nickel eased 0.2% to $16,130, lead dropped 0.3% to $1,999.5 and tin fell 0.3% to $29,460.

SHFE aluminium lost 0.5% to 20,380 yuan a ton, tin fell 1.1% to 248,150 yuan, zinc declined 1.2% to 25,570 yuan, lead dropped 0.9% to 17,365 yuan while nickel advanced 0.9% at 128,670 yuan.

Copper aluminium

Comments

200 characters

Copper eases on firm dollar, lack of clarity around China stimulus; set for weekly loss

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

ODGCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories