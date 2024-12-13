UCs funds: City Council opposition stages protest demonstration

KARACHI: Opposition party representatives in the City Council staged a protest demonstration against the ruling PPP outside the council premises on Thursday, focusing on the alleged discrimination in the allocation of development funds to Union Councils.

The council building, which also houses the city mayor office, resonated with the opposition’s demands for equal funds provisions. Opposition said that the ruling party provided funds only to its local bodies’ representatives.

Addressing the protesters, Leader of the Opposition, Saifuddin Advocate accused the PPP and Karachi’s mayor of favoritism, claiming that development funds and schemes were only granted to UCs chaired by PPP representatives. He criticized the party for its 16-month rule in Sindh and the mayor’s 18-month tenure in Karachi, alleging widespread corruption and mismanagement.

“The PPP’s prolonged rule has proven it will never ensure justice or rights for anyone,” he said. He added that corruption and inefficiency were rampant in both Karachi and the province’s interior regions, evident in the lack of meaningful development.

Saifuddin Advocate demanded equal distribution of funds across all towns in Karachi and called for both monetary and administrative powers for UC chairmen. He emphasized that development projects should be executed under the supervision of UC chairmen to ensure transparency.

The opposition leader also alleged that contracts worth Rs4 billion had been awarded by the city government without following proper tendering processes in a clear violation of laws. Despite receiving substantial development funds from the World Bank and Islamabad, he claimed Karachi had seen no significant improvements, as the funds were allegedly siphoned off through corruption under PPP rule.

The opposition vowed to approach international lenders to expose what they described as corruption, mismanagement, and abuse of funds provided for Karachi’s development.

Saifuddin further criticized the electoral process, accusing the PPP of being imposed on Karachi through unfair means. “Those who secured 75 percent of the city’s votes are protesting, while those with just 25 percent, despite rigging, are ruling the city,” he remarked.

The leader also highlighted alleged PPP hooliganism, claiming that outsiders were brought into the City Council and media gallery to intimidate journalists and manipulate council sessions.

Leaders from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also addressed the crowd, echoing similar concerns. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the PPP’s alleged misconduct and called for justice in the distribution of development funds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024