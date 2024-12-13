AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 194.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (2.68%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
DCL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.25%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.34%)
DGKC 106.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.05%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
FFBL 93.26 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.73%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
HUBC 122.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
KEL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.31%)
KOSM 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
MLCF 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.96%)
NBP 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.43%)
OGDC 218.75 Increased By ▲ 5.34 (2.5%)
PAEL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.36%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.96%)
PPL 200.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.44%)
PRL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
SEARL 118.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.39%)
TELE 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.34%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.47%)
TREET 23.82 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (6.86%)
TRG 61.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.44%)
UNITY 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 12,197 Increased By 32 (0.26%)
BR30 38,088 Increased By 307.6 (0.81%)
KSE100 114,160 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 35,680 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.06%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-13

Significant cut in POL products’ prices likely

Wasim Iqbal Published 13 Dec, 2024 08:28am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering a significant reduction in ex-depot prices for petroleum products.

High-speed diesel (HSD), kerosene oil, and light diesel oil (LDO) could see a decrease of Rs3.97 per litre, while petrol is projected to increase by 81 paisa per litre with effect from December 15, 2024.

The Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) rates for petrol and HSD are projected to be Rs7.92 and Rs4.15 per litre, respectively.

Petrol price is projected to be raised by 81 paisa from Rs252.10 to Rs252.91 per litre, whereas, the price of HSD may be reduced by Rs3.90 per litre from Rs258.43 to Rs254.53 per litre. Kerosene oil may be reduced by Rs3.97 per litre from Rs164.98 to Rs161.01 per litre, and LDO may be reduced by Rs3.55 per litre from Rs151.73 to Rs148.18 per litre.

The premium of petrol settled at $8.84 per bbl which was $9.80/bbl in last review ended on November 30, 2024.

Still three days left for final announcement of petroleum products prices.

Reduction in petroleum products may help government to get monthly target of petroleum levy (PL) by increasing consumption. The PL collections climbed to Rs110 billion in November 2024, reflecting a 19 percent year-on-year and seven percent month-on-month increase.

Cumulatively, PL collections during fifth month of fiscal year 2024 reached Rs464 billion, marking a 16 percent YoY growth.

Pakistan’s petroleum sales surged to a 25-month high in November 2024, reaching 1.58 million tonnes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Government petrol price POL products petroleum product HSD price POL products prices

Comments

200 characters

Significant cut in POL products’ prices likely

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

ODGCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories