61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE: Kenya’s Economic Model

TEXT: The Kenya Vision 2023 (KV2030) is the long-term development blueprint aiming to transform Kenya into a newly industrialized middle income country by year 2030.

• The Kenya Vision 2030 Blueprint is anchored on three key pillars: economic; social; and political.

• Since its adoption in 2008, the Kenya Vision 2030 has been implemented through successive Five-Year Medium Term Plans (MTPs).

• The Fourth Medium Term Plan (MTP IV) covering 2023-2027, under the theme “Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda for Inclusive Growth”, is the last five-year plan which will transition the Country to the next long-term development blueprint.

• The MTP IV has identified & prioritized 51 projects as key Investment opportunities earmarked for Private Sector.

