KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (December 12, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.30 279.10 AED 75.45 76.00
EURO 290.45 292.59 SAR 73.73 74.25
GBP 352.94 355.70 INTERBANK 278.00 278.18
JPY 1.80 1.85
=========================================================================
