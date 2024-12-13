Markets Print 2024-12-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 12, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,180.51
High: 114,408.62
Low: 111,308.66
Net Change: 3370.29
Volume (000): 636,222
Value (000): 51,299,136
Makt Cap (000) 3,504,653,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,361.39
NET CH (-) 98.45
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,926.46
NET CH (-) 23.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,000.32
NET CH (+) 121.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,265.48
NET CH (+) 320.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,452.83
NET CH (+) 698.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,696.21
NET CH (+) 173.56
------------------------------------
As on: 12-December-2024
====================================
