Markets Print 2024-12-13

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 12, 2024). ==================================== ...
Published 13 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 12, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                114,180.51
High:                     114,408.62
Low:                      111,308.66
Net Change:                  3370.29
Volume (000):                636,222
Value (000):              51,299,136
Makt Cap (000)         3,504,653,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,361.39
NET CH                     (-) 98.45
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,926.46
NET CH                     (-) 23.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 29,000.32
NET CH                    (+) 121.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,265.48
NET CH                    (+) 320.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,452.83
NET CH                    (+) 698.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,696.21
NET CH                    (+) 173.56
------------------------------------
As on:              12-December-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

