KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 12, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,180.51 High: 114,408.62 Low: 111,308.66 Net Change: 3370.29 Volume (000): 636,222 Value (000): 51,299,136 Makt Cap (000) 3,504,653,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,361.39 NET CH (-) 98.45 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,926.46 NET CH (-) 23.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,000.32 NET CH (+) 121.77 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,265.48 NET CH (+) 320.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,452.83 NET CH (+) 698.93 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,696.21 NET CH (+) 173.56 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-December-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024