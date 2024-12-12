KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (December 11, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.26 279.11 AED 75.43 76.00
EURO 290.10 292.23 SAR 73.71 74.25
GBP 351.98 354.86 INTERBANK 278.10 278.20
JPY 1.80 1.85
=========================================================================
