KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 11, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 110,810.22 High: 111,012.02 Low: 109,416.32 Net Change: 1913.57 Volume (000): 509,285 Value (000): 33,427,561 Makt Cap (000) 3,401,204,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,459.84 NET CH (+) 67.53 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,950.05 NET CH (+) 139.87 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,878.55 NET CH (+) 267.09 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,945.19 NET CH (+) 158.30 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,753.90 NET CH (+) 578.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,522.65 NET CH (+) 84.86 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-December-2024 ====================================

