BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 11, 2024).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 110,810.22
High: 111,012.02
Low: 109,416.32
Net Change: 1913.57
Volume (000): 509,285
Value (000): 33,427,561
Makt Cap (000) 3,401,204,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 20,459.84
NET CH (+) 67.53
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 11,950.05
NET CH (+) 139.87
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 28,878.55
NET CH (+) 267.09
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 17,945.19
NET CH (+) 158.30
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 11,753.90
NET CH (+) 578.65
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 5,522.65
NET CH (+) 84.86
As on: 11-December-2024
