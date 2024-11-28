AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 99 runs to take ODI series

Published 28 Nov, 2024 08:32pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Kamran Ghulam’s maiden One Day International century for Pakistan led them to a 99-run win over Zimbabwe on Thursday and victory in the three-match series.

Kamran scored 103 as Pakistan chose to bat first and put up a formidable total of 303 at Queens Sports Club with Zimbabwe scoring 204 in reply.

All Pakistan’s batters got off to good starts with Abdullah Shafique contributing 50 but it was wayward bowling in the last five overs that saw Pakistan add 69 runs to take their tally over 300.

Captain Craig Ervine scored 51 in Zimbabwe’s reply but they were never in touch with the required run rate and were eventually bowled out in 40.1 overs.

Ayub century helps Pakistan crush Zimbabwe, level series

Zimbabwe won the opening ODI by 80 runs on the DLS method on Sunday in a surprise start to the series but Pakistan dominated on Tuesday to win by 10 wickets and level the series, with all the matches played in Bulawayo.

The two countries now play a three-match Twenty20 series at the Queens Sports Club, starting on Sunday.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI

