Gold prices rise

KARACHI: Gold continued its momentum on Tuesday following the global market’s uptrend, traders said. The precious metal gained further Rs1, 000 and Rs858, trading at Rs277, 400 per tola and Rs237, 826 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion prices went up by $10, reaching $2, 662 per ounce while silver was selling for $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices remained steady at Rs3, 400 per tola and Rs2, 915 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

