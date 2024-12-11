Markets Print 2024-12-11
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (December 10, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.21 279.03 AED 75.42 76.00
EURO 291.10 293.24 SAR 73.70 74.20
GBP 352.27 355.05 INTERBANK 277.90 277.95
JPY 1.81 1.86
=========================================================================
