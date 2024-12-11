KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 10, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 108,896.65 High: 111,759.58 Low: 107,711.4 Net Change: 1073.74 Volume (000): 669,926 Value (000): 48,589,192 Makt Cap (000) 3,342,463,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,392.31 NET CH (-) 580.10 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,810.18 NET CH (+) 48.28 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,611.46 NET CH (-) 785.52 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,786.89 NET CH (-) 242.91 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,175.25 NET CH (-) 11.72 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,437.79 NET CH (-) 83.67 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-December-2024 ====================================

