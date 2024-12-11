Markets Print 2024-12-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 10, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 10, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 108,896.65
High: 111,759.58
Low: 107,711.4
Net Change: 1073.74
Volume (000): 669,926
Value (000): 48,589,192
Makt Cap (000) 3,342,463,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,392.31
NET CH (-) 580.10
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,810.18
NET CH (+) 48.28
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 28,611.46
NET CH (-) 785.52
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,786.89
NET CH (-) 242.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,175.25
NET CH (-) 11.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,437.79
NET CH (-) 83.67
------------------------------------
As on: 10-December-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments