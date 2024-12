MANILA: The Philippines booked a trade deficit of $5.8 billion for October, its largest gap since August 2022, preliminary official data showed on Tuesday.

Imports in October rose 11.2% from a year earlier to $11.96 billion, the largest increase since April’s 13% climb, while exports fell 5.5% to $6.16 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.