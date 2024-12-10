Corn holds near its highest since June on expected decline in US stockpiles

CANBERRA: Chicago corn futures held hear their highest level since June on Tuesday as the market awaited estimates from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) that are expected to show a decline in US stockpiles.

Corn takes a breather after rallying to 5-month high

Soybean and wheat futures were little changed, as the market assessed forecasts for huge South American soy production and mixed signals on the size of Russia’s wheat crop.

Fundamentals