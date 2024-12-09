AGL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 200.50 Increased By ▲ 6.21 (3.2%)
BOP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.52%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.06%)
DFML 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.76%)
DGKC 102.70 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (6.3%)
FCCL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.13%)
FFBL 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
HUBC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.86%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
KOSM 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.42%)
MLCF 48.68 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.6%)
NBP 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.17%)
OGDC 196.85 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.61%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
PPL 176.07 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.86%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.78%)
PTC 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.63%)
SEARL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (7.87%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.32%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.59%)
TREET 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.83%)
TRG 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
UNITY 39.26 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.59%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.29%)
BR100 11,670 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.26%)
BR30 35,958 Increased By 547.3 (1.55%)
KSE100 109,405 Increased By 351.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 33,951 Increased By 102.2 (0.3%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn takes a breather after rallying to 5-month high

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 10:27am

CANBERRA: Chicago corn futures eased on Monday as traders took a breather from a rally fuelled by technical buying and strong US exports that drove prices to a five-month high on Friday.

Algeria bought South American corn in tender, volume unclear, traders say

Soybean futures dipped, with plentiful supply keeping a lid on the market.

However, wheat climbed after Russia hiked export duty on the grain.

Fundamentals

  • The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.1% to $4.39-1/2 a bushel by 0143 GMT, after climbing to $4.41 on Friday, the highest since June 28.

  • CBOT soybean slipped 0.2% to $9.92-1/4 a bushel, while wheat rose 0.2% to $5.58-1/4 a bushel.

  • Corn’s bullish technical move featured the actively traded March contract bouncing off its 100-day moving average on Thursday, breaking through its 50-day average to close above the prior session’s high and triggering follow-through buying.

  • Speculators have turned positive on corn and were net buyers again on Friday, traders said.

  • Larger-than-expected export sales in a weekly US Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on Thursday also supported prices.

  • Traders are awaiting the monthly USDA supply and demand report on Tuesday. Analysts expect the agency to trim its 2024-25 estimate for US corn ending stocks, according to a Reuters survey.

  • Russia, the top shipper of wheat, on Friday said it would raise its wheat export duty by almost 32%, as part of its efforts to curb exports amid high inflation and potential supply crunch due to the poor state of winter crops.

  • However, Argus Media predicted that Russia would harvest an amount of wheat in 2025 similar to this year despite a dry and difficult start. Ukraine’s production could increase, it added.

Corn

Comments

200 characters

Corn takes a breather after rallying to 5-month high

PSX recovers as buying momentum returns, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Oil edges up as rising Mideast tensions offset demand fears

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

Read more stories