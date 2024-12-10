AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-10

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: M/s Herbin Electric International Company Limited (HEICL), China, the OEM and EPC Contractor for the Thermal Power Station (TPS) Guddu, have raised concerns regarding the new tender for the rehabilitation of Steam Turbine (ST)-16.

In a letter to the Chief Operating Officer of CPGCL, TPS Guddu, the Senior Manager of Customer Services at HEICL expressed appreciation for the officials attending the online meeting on November 27, 2024.

The manager noted that the company’s team had sought special approval to visit Pakistan and discuss the deviations and clarifications in its bid submission face-to-face. However, due to the prevailing security challenges in Pakistan, the meeting was held online.

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

The company also expressed disappointment that representatives from Nespak and GHCL were absent from the meeting.

According to HEICL, an accident involving ST #16 occurred in August 2022. Over the past three years, HEICL, the OEM and EPC contractor, have been working diligently to support CPGCL in assessing the damage to various equipment at the plant. The company also submitted a detailed report to CPGCL in June 2023 as per its contractual obligations.

HEICL has provided a brief explanation regarding the technical and commercial clarifications and deviations, stating that the tender is complex as it involves work on multiple pieces of equipment, including the steam turbine, generator, HRSG, controls, electrical systems, and other associated Balance of Plant (BOP) systems.

The company believes that some clauses in the tender document are more suited to a Greenfield EPC project rather than a rehabilitation project.

The dynamics of new installations differ from those in rehabilitation projects, where the exact nature of faults or damage may not be fully assessed. In such cases, both the owner and contractor must work closely to address any additional scope on an “as is, where is” basis.

The EPC contractors argue that they have collaborated effectively with CPGCL and NESPAK, participating in numerous technical meetings and site visits to thoroughly assess the project. Both parties have made substantial investments to restore the units to operational status.

“As the OEM and EPC contractor for CPGCL, we have developed a comprehensive proposal that addresses all necessary aspects to serve the best interests of both the employer and the contractor, while considering existing limitations and opportunities,” said the Senior Manager. He added that HEICL believes any deviations or clarifications can be effectively resolved through mutual discussions among the Employer, Consultant, and Contractor, ensuring alignment and clarity to bring the units back into operation as soon as possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

tender NESPAK CPGCL TPS Guddu Thermal Power Station Guddu GHCL HEICL TPS Guddu ST 16 restoration

Comments

200 characters

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories