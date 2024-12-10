AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
Sports Print 2024-12-10

Pak-South Africa series starting today

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

LAHORE: Pakistan is all set to face South Africa in an all-format series for the first time since 2019, which will begin with the first of three T20Is on Tuesday (today) at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

Pakistan’s T20I squad has already reached Durban on Friday and has taken part in two training sessions. The second and third T2oIs are scheduled to take place on December 13 & 14 at the Super Sport Park, Centurion and The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, respectively. The three ODIs will take place on December 17, 19 and 22 followed by the Centurion Test on 26th December and Cape Town Test on 3rd January.

Pakistan’s T20I squad, which was announced on 4th December, has seen the return of regular white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, who was rested during the Zimbabwe T20I series. Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi have also returned to the T20I squad after missing the Zimbabwe series.

