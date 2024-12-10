Markets Print 2024-12-10
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 09, 2024) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.15 278.95 JPY 1.82 1.87
EURO 291.50 293.66 AED 75.41 76.00
GBP 352.31 354.94 SAR 73.69 74.20
INTERBANK 277.90 278.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments