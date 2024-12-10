KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 09, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 109,970.39 High: 110,358.85 Low: 107,625.92 Net Change: 916.44 Volume (000): 719,554 Value (000): 39,075,368 Makt Cap (000) 3,375,423,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,972.41 NET CH (+) 988.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,761.90 NET CH (+) 349.77 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,396.98 NET CH (-) 961.33 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,029.80 NET CH (+) 281.61 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,186.97 NET CH (+) 316.91 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,521.46 NET CH (+) 195.34 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-December-2024 ====================================

