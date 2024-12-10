Markets Print 2024-12-10
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 09, 2024) . ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 09, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 109,970.39
High: 110,358.85
Low: 107,625.92
Net Change: 916.44
Volume (000): 719,554
Value (000): 39,075,368
Makt Cap (000) 3,375,423,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,972.41
NET CH (+) 988.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,761.90
NET CH (+) 349.77
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,396.98
NET CH (-) 961.33
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,029.80
NET CH (+) 281.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,186.97
NET CH (+) 316.91
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,521.46
NET CH (+) 195.34
------------------------------------
As on: 09-December-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments