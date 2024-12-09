Palm tracks rival vegetable oils lower

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, following the decline in rival vegetable oil prices on the Dalian and Chicago exchanges, which pressured the market.

Palm oil falls as weather improves in Malaysia

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 6 ringgit, or 0.12%, to 5,122 ringgit ($1,158.04) a metric ton during the morning trade.

Fundamentals