AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-08

Palm oil falls as weather improves in Malaysia

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2024 02:56am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Friday on easing supply concerns, as weather improved in the world’s second-largest producer Malaysia; however, the contract rose for a second week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 3 ringgit, or 0.06%, to 5,132 ringgit ($1,161.87) a metric ton at closing.

The contract rose 2.29% for the week. “The rains have stopped at least for now, thus the damage is not widespread,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam ,director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. A devastating flood hit Malaysia last week following heavy rain in late November and the country’s meteorological department earlier this week forecast monsoon surge from Dec. 8 to 14, which could bring continuous rain to the east coast of Malaysia’s peninsular and parts of Sabah and Sarawak states on Borneo island.

The contract is also easing as demand - especially for January - is seen as minimal, he added, while market participants are waiting for more direction from Malaysian Palm Oil Board data on November performance. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was up 0.36%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.41%.

Soyoil rose 1.25% at the Chicago Board of Trade. Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are expected to have fallen in November for a second consecutive month as torrential rains disrupted production, a Reuters survey showed.

Palm oil is expected to gain further into the 5,202-5,242 ringgit per ton range, driven by a wave 5, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil soyoil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil falls as weather improves in Malaysia

Maryam to leave for China today

Q1 Punjab govt debt jumps 0.1pc

Advisor outlines key economic policies, initiatives

Improved macro indicators: Govt explains approach to economy

Services in 8 areas before Rousch plant takeover: NPPMCL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

PM credits Aurangzeb-led team for taming inflation

3 separate engagements across KP: Security forces neutralise 22 terrorists

Lower Kurrum: Six soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

GHQ attack case: ATC issues NBWs against Gandapur, 25 others

Licences will be revoked for delayed cane crushing, PSMA warned

Read more stories