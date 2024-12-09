AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.4%)
AIRLINK 200.50 Increased By ▲ 6.21 (3.2%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.15%)
CNERGY 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
DCL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.96%)
DFML 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.02%)
DGKC 102.70 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (6.3%)
FCCL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.13%)
FFBL 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FFL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
HUBC 120.70 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.45%)
HUMNL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.06%)
MLCF 48.80 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.86%)
NBP 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.69%)
OGDC 196.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.63%)
PAEL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.87%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 175.60 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.59%)
PRL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
PTC 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (6.31%)
SEARL 118.40 Increased By ▲ 8.36 (7.6%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.36%)
TREET 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.99%)
TRG 59.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.9%)
UNITY 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (7.97%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.86%)
BR100 11,685 Decreased By -15.9 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,998 Increased By 586.8 (1.66%)
KSE100 109,328 Increased By 274.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 33,901 Increased By 51.4 (0.15%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open flat

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 10:08am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares are set to open flat on Monday, after logging their best week since June on Friday, with traders expecting marginal moves ahead of US and domestic inflation data this week.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,731.5 as of 8:12 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Friday’s close of 24,677.8.

Both indexes gained about 2.3% each last week, their best since early June, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) that banks are required to hold, effectively easing monetary conditions.

While the outlook for domestic equities remains positive, markets may only see incremental moves in the next few sessions ahead of the US and domestic inflation readings this week, two traders said.

US jobs data on Friday was largely along expected lines, prompting investors to ramp up bets of a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Indian benchmarks log best week in 6 months as cenbank boosts liquidity

Focus is now on US consumer price inflation (CPI) data, which is due on Wednesday and will influence the future rate trajectory and foreign inflows into emerging markets such as India.

India’s CPI data, due on Thursday, will be a crucial factor influencing RBI’s rate cut timing, analysts said. Other Asian markets opened lower on the day, dragged down by South Korean shares amid political turmoil.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set to open flat

PSX recovers as buying momentum returns, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Oil edges up as rising Mideast tensions offset demand fears

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

Read more stories