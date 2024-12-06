AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Indian benchmarks log best week in 6 months as cenbank boosts liquidity

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 04:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian benchmark indexes logged their best week since June on Friday, led mainly by financials as the central bank cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) that banks are required to hold, effectively easing monetary conditions.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.12% lower at 24,677.8, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.07% to 81,709.12.

The Nifty and Sensex added 2.3% and 2.4%, respectively, this week, their best since early June when the country’s national election results confirmed policy continuity.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the CRR by 50 basis points to 4% for the first time in four years, while keeping interest rates unchanged.

“Equity markets got what they wanted from the RBI and have taken the policy outcome in their stride,” said Dhiraj Relli, chief executive of HDFC Securities.

Analysts said that the central bank’s concerns over a recent growth slump as well as elevated inflation could keep markets in consolidation mode, with a positive bias in the coming days.

Financials, IT drive Indian shares higher ahead of central bank policy decision

Financials gained 3% in the prior four sessions in anticipation of the cut in the CRR, which is expected to support the margins of lenders. The index closed little changed on the day.

“The CRR reduction will release about 1.16 trillion rupees ($13.71 billion) into the banking system and is a big positive for the banking sector specifically,” Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of IFA Global said.

Other domestic rate-sensitive sectors such as realty rose 5.3% this week, while auto gained 2.5%.

The weekly jump in the benchmarks was also supported by IT stocks, which rose this week on the back of comments from the Federal Reserve Chair, signaling strength in the U.S. economy.

IT firms, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., gained 3.6% for the week.

The broader, more domestically-focused smallcaps and midcaps rose 0.8% and 0.5% on the day. They ended the week about 4.3% higher.

Among individual stocks, Adani Ports gained 5.8% for the week, its best since May.

The stock has jumped about 11% in two weeks, recouping all losses related to the U.S. indictment of the group chairman. The Group has denied the allegations.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

