ERA: Lodhi elected president

LAHORE: The Education Reporters Association (ERA) held its annual elections at the Lahore College for Women University, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s journey.

Senior journalist Adnan Lodhi was elected as the president of ERA for the fifth time, while Hassan Abbas took over as the chairman.

Other newly elected office bearers include Imran Latif as senior vice president, Mian Aamir as vice president, Junaid Riyaz as vice president, Farah Saman as vice president of the women’s wing, Fakhir of New TV as joint secretary, Fahim Amin as finance secretary, Usman Ghani as information secretary, and Sardar Adil Mustafa as spokesperson.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University Dr. Uzma Qureshi, PFUJ General Secretary Rana Muhammad Azim, President PUJ Mian Shahid, and General Secretary Qazi Tariq.

Dr. Uzma Qureshi congratulated Adnan Lodhi on his election and praised the role of education reporters in promoting education. “Education reporters have played a significant role in promoting education since day one,” she said. “They are performing their duties in a commendable manner.”

PFUJ General Secretary Rana Muhammad Azeem also addressed the gathering, highlighting the challenges faced by the education sector. “Education reporters have always highlighted the issues of education,” he said. “Unfortunately, it has become impossible for the middle class to access education in the private sector. Government educational institutions are a blessing in disguise. There is a need to provide quality education to the children of the poor at affordable rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024