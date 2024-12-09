AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Transit trade: Afghan CG opposes IDC imposed by KP govt

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

PESHAWAR: Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir has opposed imposition of Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on goods being transported to Afghanistan under Transit Trade Agreement.

The Afghan envoy expressed these views while talking with a delegation of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) which called on him under the leadership of SVP PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, said in a press release here on Sunday. Other members of the delegation included Farooq Ahmad, Director PJACCI, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Coordinator PAJCCI, Former President SCCI, Faiz Ahmad Faizi and former VP SCCI, Shuja Muhammad. The Afghan Consul General was assisted by Transport Attaché, Maulvi Said, Muhammad Faiz and Public Relations Officer, Shahid Khan.

Talking to businessmen, the Afghan envoy said enforcement of any levy on transit trade is against the Geneva Convention under which landlocked country Afghanistan is being facilitated for import of goods. He said such decisions have a negative impact on bilateral trade and regional economy. He demanded the KP government to fully abolish the Infrastructure Development Cess which was earlier two percent, but has now been slashed to one percent.

Earlier, the delegation members raised the issues being faced by transporters and traders while transporting goods through Afghanistan. Speaking on the occasion, SVP PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said trucks traveling from Pakistan are only allowed up to Jalalabad city. While for onward transport, he said Afghan trucks must be hired, which is increasing cost and logistical complexities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government PAJCCI IDC transit trade Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir

