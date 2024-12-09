PPP, PML N panels likely to meet today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) committee on national affairs will likely to meet today (Monday) with the 11-member PML-N committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to resolve differences on several concerning issues, said the sources. The meeting may take place here today, it was learnt on Sunday.

According to sources, a virtual meeting of the PPP committee on national affairs was chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday. It was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Punjab Governor Salim Haider, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, and Ali Haider Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, and Naveed Qamar. It was decided that the PPP committee will meet with the government committee on Monday to discuss and resolve disputes.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto established a negotiation committee. The members of the PM’s committee include Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister Engineer Amir Maqam, PM’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan, and Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb. Senior leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhail, and Bashir Ahmed Memon are also part of the committee.

Bilawal stated that the PML-N was overlooking the PPP in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, contrary to the agreement for shared management in these provinces. He claimed that the PML-N was not consulting with PPP governors. During a conversation at Bilawal House Karachi on November 16, Bilawal accused the PML-N of reneging on promises made after the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

