AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Saudi stocks gain on US rate cut bets; Qatar falls

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2024 06:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended higher on Sunday as investors raised their bets on the prospect of a U.S. interest rate cut this month after U.S. payrolls data showed strong job growth in November, although the Qatari index retreated.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month after increasing by an upwardly revised 36,000 in October, in a month hit by hurricanes and strikes. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls accelerating by 200,000 jobs.

Traders now see an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point cut at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, versus a 72% chance before the payrolls data.

UAE stocks mixed as investors eye US payrolls data

The Fed’s decisions significantly impact the Gulf region’s monetary policy, as most currencies in the region, including Saudi Arabia’s, are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.2% higher, helped by a 2.3% rise in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group.

The country’s economy grew 2.8% in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier, supported by an increase in non-oil activity, government data showed on Sunday.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.3%, hit by a 1.9% fall in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Meanwhile, Qatar - the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer - has no concerns about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to lift a cap on LNG exports, Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said on Saturday, adding his country would cope with any competition.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.7%, led by a 4.9% jump in Telecom Egypt.

Inflation in Egypt is forecast to have eased to 26.4% in November as food prices cooled, according to a poll released on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.2% to 11,955

QATAR gained 0.7% to 10,118

EGYPT up 0.7% to 31,061

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 2,036

OMAN fell 0.5% to 4,548

KUWAIT dropped 0.2% to 7,792

Gulf stocks

