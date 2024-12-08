ESUP hosts Asif Hyder Shah as distinguished guest speaker

KARACHI: The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) recently hosted Syed Asif Hyder Shah, Chief Secretary of the Government of Sindh, as a distinguished guest speaker. Shah addressed critical issues of water scarcity, population growth, and climate change.

Shah shared his expertise, emphasizing the urgent need for sustainable solutions to address climate change challenges. The ESUP audience was deeply engaged by his insightful remarks, which served as a reminder of the importance of collective action in mitigating climate change effects.

Earlier, Aziz Memon, Patron-in-Chief, informed the audience about ESU international activities and programmes initiated by ESU Pakistan. The President of ESUP Pervez Madraswala introduced Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah and spoke about the recent international conference in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Majyd Aziz skilfully conducted the programme, and a vote of thanks was extended by Senior Vice President Irfan Qureshi.

The English Speaking Union of Pakistan is grateful to Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah for sharing his valuable insights. We look forward to continuing this vital conversation and exploring ways to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024