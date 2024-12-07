Gaza talks ‘likely’ to resume in coming week: source close to Hamas

GAZA STRIP: A new round of negotiations for a Gaza truce and hostage release deal will “most likely” begin in the coming week, a source close to the Hamas delegation told AFP on Saturday.

“Based on contacts with the mediators, we expect a new round of negotiations to begin in Cairo, most likely this week, to discuss ideas and proposals regarding a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange,” said the source, who asked to remain anonymous.

“Egyptian, Qatari, Turkish and other parties are making commendable efforts to stop the war and the Israeli massacres,” the source added.

Qatar had been mediating ceasefire talks for months alongside the United States and Egypt, but last month it announced it was suspending its efforts, saying Israel and Hamas needed to “show their willingness and seriousness”.

On Thursday, a source close to the talks said Qatar had resumed its mediation.

Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim told AFP on Saturday that the group had “informed the mediators this week that it is ready to show flexibility in reaching an agreement to end the war and implement it”.

He added that such a deal would include a “specific and agreed-upon timeline” for Israel to withdraw from “key areas in the Gaza Strip”, including the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt and the “Netzarim Axis”, an Israeli-controlled corridor separating northern Gaza from the rest of the territory.

Hamas demands for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza have been a key sticking point in negotiations so far.