Arrests during PTI protest: Capital police attracts IHC’s displeasure

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed annoyance over the attitude of federal capital police for arresting ordinary citizens under the pretext of protesters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A single bench of Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, on Friday, heard a petition of Saeed Ahmed, brother of Sameer Ahmed, a vegetable vendor who the plea said was arrested from Islamabad’s F-10 and sent on judicial remand.

The petition stated that Sameer was sent to Adiala Jail after being taken into custody in connection with a case filed at Tarnol police station, in which, he was not nominated but considered among the unidentified suspects.

It further alleged that Saeed and his father Zahoor Islam were threatened by the police of arrest when they inquired about the case against Sameer.

During the hearing, Justice Arbab criticised the police, saying that what you people are doing? He added that you are arresting individuals who were not even part of the protest. He further said that this is absolutely wrong and asked that how can you detain people who have no involvement.

The victim’s brother testified in the court, saying that his brother was picked up from F-10 on December 1 and added to the list of unidentified persons in a protest case. He stated that he is a vegetable vendor and his father worked as a bike courier. He added, “Our brother had no connection to the protest but was arrested at a checkpoint.”

Justice Arbab directed the DSP Legal to review the case and the DSP assured the court, “I will look into the matter and stay in contact with the affected family.”

The court also directed the Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Riasat Ali Azad to represent the petitioner and file a bail application before the trial court.

Azad said that the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police is busy with political slogans while the police’s duty is to ensure people’s safety. He added that this is a violation of human dignity.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police confirmed that there are 15 cases registered against PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat in the federal capital.

It was revealed before the same IHC bench during hearing of a petition filed by Marwat seeking details of cases registered against him.

During the hearing, Marwat argued that despite a previous court order, police attempted to arrest him while attending the court. DSP Legal Sajid Cheema assured the court that all registered FIRs were included in the submitted report.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir questioned the DSP about the number of sealed FIRs listed in the report directing him to submit copies of these sealed FIRs.

Justice Arbab, while responding to Marwat, remarked that the injustices happening now are the same as those that occurred when the party you are affiliated with was in power.

Later, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till December 20 for further proceedings.

The bench also directed that in the meanwhile, the petitioner shall not be arrested in any criminal cases registered in the province of Punjab. However, to the extent of FIRs registered in the ICT, the petitioner was directed to avail remedies before the competent courts till 10.12.2024 and till then, the petitioner shall not be arrested in said criminal cases.

