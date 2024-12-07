Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended December 5, 2024 decreased by 0.34 percent due to a decline in the prices of tomatoes (25.15per cent), chicken (9.90per cent), maash (1.67per cent), pulse gram (0.73per cent), wheat flour (0.71per cent), masoor (0.46per cent) and LPG (0.19per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 3.57 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of ladies sandal (75.09per cent), pulse gram (65.64per cent), moong (37.83per cent), powdered milk (25.74per cent), beef (23.77per cent), tomatoes (17.93per cent), garlic (17.44per cent), potatoes (17.31per cent), gas charges for q1 (15.52per cent), shirting (15.03per cent), cooked daal (15.02per cent) and Georgette (13.07per cent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (35.40per cent), chilies powder (20.00per cent), diesel (10.77per cent), petrol (10.33per cent), masoor (9.66per cent), rice basmati broken (7.86per cent), tea Lipton (7.53per cent), chicken (7.34per cent), electricity charges for q1 (6.96per cent), bread (5.99per cent) and onions (4.55per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29per cent) items increased, 10 (19.61per cent) items decreased and 23 (45.10per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review recorded at 322.91 points against 324 points during the same period of previous week.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.44 per cent, 0.45 per cent, 0.39 per cent, 0.38 per cent and 0.28 per cent respectively.

The items prices, of which, increased during the period under review include, garlic (1.83 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (1.72 per cent), potatoes (1.69 per cent), petrol super (1.48 per cent), sugar (1.33 per cent), hi-speed diesel (1.27 per cent), onions (1.10 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (1.07 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.99 per cent), moong (0.48 per cent), bananas (0.48 per cent), mustard oil (0.36 per cent), cooked daal (0.21 per cent), firewood whole 40kg (0.14 per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (0.09 per cent), salt powdered (0.06 per cent), beef with bone (0.02 per cent) and gur (0.01 per cent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review include; tomatoes (25.15 per cent), chicken (9.90 per cent), maash (1.67 per cent), pulse gram (0.73 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.71 per cent), masoor (0.46 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.37 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.37 per cent), egg (0.19 per cent), and LPG (0.19 per cent).

