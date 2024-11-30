SPI inflation falls slightly

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended November 28, 2024 decreased by 0.03 percent due to a decline in the prices of chicken (3.78 percent), tomatoes (2.23 percent), pulse gram (1.60 percent), masoor (1.38 percent), rice basmati broken (1.15 percent) and moong (0.25 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 5.13 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of ladies sandal (75.09 percent), pulse gram (66.40 percent), tomatoes (42.08 percent), moong (38.38 percent), powdered milk (25.74 percent), beef (23.74 percent), gas charges for Q1 ( 15.52 percent), garlic (15.33 percent), shirting (15.27 percent), cooked daal (14.78 percent), mutton (14.73 percent) and Georgette (13.07 percent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (35.17 percent), chilies powder (20.00 percent), diesel (13.92 percent), petrol (11.64 percent), tea Lipton (9.91 percent), rice basmati broken (9.37 percent), masoor (9.14 percent), bread (5.99 percent), electricity charges for Q1 (5.07 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (2.13 percent) and sugar (1.71 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53 percent) items increased, nine (17.65 percent) items decreased and 30 (58.82 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review recorded at 324 points against 324.11 points during the same period of previous week.

