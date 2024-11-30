AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-30

SPI inflation falls slightly

Tahir Amin Published November 30, 2024 Updated November 30, 2024 09:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended November 28, 2024 decreased by 0.03 percent due to a decline in the prices of chicken (3.78 percent), tomatoes (2.23 percent), pulse gram (1.60 percent), masoor (1.38 percent), rice basmati broken (1.15 percent) and moong (0.25 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 5.13 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of ladies sandal (75.09 percent), pulse gram (66.40 percent), tomatoes (42.08 percent), moong (38.38 percent), powdered milk (25.74 percent), beef (23.74 percent), gas charges for Q1 ( 15.52 percent), garlic (15.33 percent), shirting (15.27 percent), cooked daal (14.78 percent), mutton (14.73 percent) and Georgette (13.07 percent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (35.17 percent), chilies powder (20.00 percent), diesel (13.92 percent), petrol (11.64 percent), tea Lipton (9.91 percent), rice basmati broken (9.37 percent), masoor (9.14 percent), bread (5.99 percent), electricity charges for Q1 (5.07 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (2.13 percent) and sugar (1.71 percent).

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.67pc

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53 percent) items increased, nine (17.65 percent) items decreased and 30 (58.82 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review recorded at 324 points against 324.11 points during the same period of previous week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

inflation PBS SPI commodity prices SPI inflation Weekly SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

SPI inflation falls slightly

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories