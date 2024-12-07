Smog issue: LHC seeks explanation from Punjab govt on change in market timings

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday expressed displeasure over allowing market timings till 10pm without prior permission of the court and sought an explanation from the Punjab government on the matter.

The court said it appeared that pressure groups and mafias played a role in the decision-making process about the change in market timings.

The court was hearing identical petitions regarding smog and other environmental issues and adjourned the hearing till next week, directing all relevant authorities to submit updates on the compliance of the orders.

The court asked Advocate General Punjab how the decision was made without a court’s approval.

The court recommended commercial markets and shops should not open after 8.00 pm and asked the AGP to present suggestions for a long-term policy to tackle smog.

The law officer assured the court that he would immediately inquire into the matter.

The court said, “We should not lose this opportunity as smog might return if precautionary measures are not taken.”

The court also directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to devise a clear policy for street vendors, stating that their operations on roads affect traffic flow. The court said a designated area should be allocated for them to prevent congestion on roads.

A LDA’s counsel assured the court that efforts were underway to facilitate street vendors.

The AGP also informed the court about the implementation of vehicle fitness inspections every six months, with designated checkpoints being established for this purpose.

The court suggested tagging vehicles with fitness certificates so the Punjab Safe City Authority cameras could identify compliant vehicles.

The law officer agreed, highlighting that the safe city authority could handle this task.

The court also stressed upon the need to monitor motorcycles and small loaders closely terming them a big reason behind air pollution.

Last month, the court had ordered markets in Lahore to close by 8.00 pm and a complete closure on Sundays across the province to combat increasing smog.

