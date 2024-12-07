AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-07

Smog issue: LHC seeks explanation from Punjab govt on change in market timings

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:51am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday expressed displeasure over allowing market timings till 10pm without prior permission of the court and sought an explanation from the Punjab government on the matter.

The court said it appeared that pressure groups and mafias played a role in the decision-making process about the change in market timings.

The court was hearing identical petitions regarding smog and other environmental issues and adjourned the hearing till next week, directing all relevant authorities to submit updates on the compliance of the orders.

The court asked Advocate General Punjab how the decision was made without a court’s approval.

The court recommended commercial markets and shops should not open after 8.00 pm and asked the AGP to present suggestions for a long-term policy to tackle smog.

The law officer assured the court that he would immediately inquire into the matter.

The court said, “We should not lose this opportunity as smog might return if precautionary measures are not taken.”

The court also directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to devise a clear policy for street vendors, stating that their operations on roads affect traffic flow. The court said a designated area should be allocated for them to prevent congestion on roads.

A LDA’s counsel assured the court that efforts were underway to facilitate street vendors.

The AGP also informed the court about the implementation of vehicle fitness inspections every six months, with designated checkpoints being established for this purpose.

The court suggested tagging vehicles with fitness certificates so the Punjab Safe City Authority cameras could identify compliant vehicles.

The law officer agreed, highlighting that the safe city authority could handle this task.

The court also stressed upon the need to monitor motorcycles and small loaders closely terming them a big reason behind air pollution.

Last month, the court had ordered markets in Lahore to close by 8.00 pm and a complete closure on Sundays across the province to combat increasing smog.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC smog

Comments

200 characters

Smog issue: LHC seeks explanation from Punjab govt on change in market timings

CPEC and SEZs projects’ progress reviewed

PM vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

Oil and gas cos, microfinance banks: FBR, all PRAs/Board agree to extend scope of SSTR

LTSAs payment: NPPMCL urges SBP to remit $4.7m to GE

Jamshoro power plant unit: Senate panel orders probe into delay

‘Winter package’: Nepra approves Rs26.07 per unit relief for 3 months

Arrests during PTI protest: Capital police attracts IHC’s displeasure

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

Project set for closure in FY25: World Bank disburses 80pc of $400m PRR loan

Sindh demands end to gas load-shedding, low pressure

Read more stories