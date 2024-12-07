Air strike on Khartoum mosque kills 7: Sudan lawyers’ group

PORT SUDAN: A Sudanese military air strike on a northern Khartoum mosque killed seven civilians on Friday, pro-democracy lawyers said, in a toll also confirmed by an activists’ committee.

“The attack occurred as worshippers were leaving the mosque” after Friday noon prayers, said the Emergency Lawyers, who have been documenting human rights abuses during the 19-month war between Sudan’s regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.