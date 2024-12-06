Girl’s accident: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on Iesco

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed Rs 200 million fine on Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) for being responsible for non-fatal accident of a poor girl.

According to Nepra, it was in receipt of an application of October 30, 2023 filed by Mohammad Irfan (father of the victim). In his application, he submitted that he is a poor resident of Mohalla Kachhi Abadi, Mannu Nagar, Hasan Abdal, District Attock.

He highlighted that 11 kV lines passing over his house were loose and sagging heavily and thus the walls of his house and street are frequently electrified.

He further mentioned that a number of animals have been affected due to this electrification in the past and despite his repeated pleas to sub-divisional office of the licencee in both written and verbal forms, no action was taken by the officers/officials of the licencee, and instead, they advised him to wrap plastic bottles on the walls of his house.

He further contended that on August 2, 2023, he again visited SDO office of the Licencee, and submitted an application explaining the heavy winds and rainfall since the previous week, which were causing the said 11 kV lines to swing dangerously and produce a current resulting in a fire. However, again, no notice was taken by SDO office of the Licencee.

Mohammad Irfan went on to state that on August 8, 2023 at 05:00pm, his 08 years old daughter namely Ayesha Bibi was collecting vegetables from the field. Suddenly a strong wind blew and caused the 11 kV conductors to swing, resulting in a short circuit and subsequent generation of an arc flash which fell on both of the victim’s arms resulting in severe burns and loss of consciousness. She was immediately shifted to the hospital, where doctors had to amputate both of her arms in order to save her life resulting in a tragic and permanent disability.

He categorically blamed Naqeebullah - SDO, and other line staff namely, Sher Afzal, Mohammad Naeem, Sajid of the Licencee as being responsible for the occurrence of the said accident due to their negligence. He requested that departmental proceedings be initiated against these officers/officials

The Authority maintained that it was constrained to believe that the Licensee has failed to construct, operate and maintain its distribution system in accordance with the standards prescribed in Performance Standards, Distribution Code, Power Safety Code, Consumer Service Manual and other applicable documents.

Overall, it can be established that the Licensee is responsible for this non-fatal accident, and is in violation of Rule 4(g) of Performance Standards (Distribution) Rules, 2005, Clause SR 4 - Safety Requirements, Clauses DDC 2.2 & DDC 3 of Distribution Design Code and Clause SC 1 of System Construction Code of Distribution Code, Chapter 12 of the Consumer Service Manual and Clause 7.14 of Power Safety Code read with Section 21(2)f of the NEPRA Act, Article 11 of the terms and conditions of Licence Distribution.

