Careem partners with PSO to simplify Captains’ journey

KARACHI: Careem and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have collaborated to offer PSO’s products and services on discounts to the Captains registered on the Careem Platform.

This collaboration aims to reduce operational costs for Captains while ensuring access to high-quality automotive oils and services, reaffirming Careem’s commitment to supporting its Captains and enhancing their livelihoods.

Through this partnership, Captains can enjoy a 15 percent discount on high-quality engine oil for one year as well as a free top wash with every oil change to keep their vehicles in optimal condition. Each Captain can redeem this benefit once a month using their unique voucher. The offer applies to select products and is available at designated retail outlets in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

“We are always looking for ways to simplify and improve the lives of our Captains and will continue to support Captains by providing them with meaningful solutions to uplift their earnings,” said Imran Saleem, General Manager at Careem Pakistan.

Careem is committed towards driving engagement among Captains with initiatives like this, which are aimed at reducing expenses for its existing Captains and encouraging new drivers to join the platform through which they can avail earning opportunities.

Careem will use various communication touch points, including in-app stories, push notifications, and its Captain Facebook page to promote this offer and ensure maximum awareness of this collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024