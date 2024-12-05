Key stakeholders vow to address KATI problems

KARACHI: The Korangi Industrial Area is set to receive enhanced focus and support as key stakeholders vow to address its challenges.

During a high-level meeting held at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) office, KATI President Junaid Naqi emphasised the importance of active coordination between district institutions and industrialists to transform Korangi into a model industrial zone.

Prominent figures at the meeting included Member of the Sindh Assembly Farooq Awan, Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto, and Chairman Korangi Town Naeem Sheikh. KATI’s Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, CEO of KITE Limited Zahid Saeed, Standing Committee Chairman Masood Naqi, Vice President Syed Tariq Hussain, former Presidents and Chairman SM Yahya, Ehteshamuddin, Danish Khan and other notable officials were also in attendance.

Junaid Naqi pointed out that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of the economy, are struggling due to excessive taxation and bureaucratic hurdles. He called for prioritising solutions for issues in Mehran Town and emphasised the critical role of SMEs in bolstering the manufacturing sector.

Naqi assured that KATI would continue working alongside the district administration to address public and industrial challenges.

MPA Farooq Awan announced that 100% of the tax revenue collected from the Korangi Industrial Area would be reinvested into its development. He highlighted the need for mutual consultations to create clear tax categories based on plot sizes, reducing ambiguities in tax collection.

Awan further pledged full cooperation from the district administration in executing developmental projects.

Zubair Chhaya highlighted persistent issues such as encroachment and inadequate communication between institutions. He expressed concern over roadside shacks doubling as hubs for criminal activity and called for immediate intervention.

CEO of KITE Limited Zahid Saeed noted delays in industrial development due to funding bottlenecks from the federal government, despite earlier contributions from Sindh authorities. He added that infrastructure challenges, such as traffic congestion, could be alleviated by the timely completion of projects like the Malir Expressway.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto and Chairman Korangi Town Naeem Sheikh commended the business community for its contribution to Pakistan’s development and vowed to address its concerns, particularly encroachments and internal road repairs. They assured industrialists of a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and harassment while emphasizing that development projects would gain momentum to provide maximum facilities.

Former KATI President Masood Naqi and other officials also shared their views during the meeting, highlighting the pressing need for streamlined communication and strategic planning to resolve industrial issues.

