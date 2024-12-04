Omar resigns as a member of JCP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday resigned as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan with request to National Assembly speaker to nominate Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in his place.

Khan, who is the opposition leader in National Assembly, has sent his resignation to NA speaker.

Khan nominated PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as new member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

In his resignation, Khan said that he could not give time to the Judicial Commission as he was facing multiple cases registered against him by the government.

However, last month, the jailed founding PTI chairman Imran Khan had reportedly replaced both Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz with Barristers Gohar and Ali Zafar.

Shibli is yet to tender his resignation as member JCP, but sources within PTI said that he will also step down in a day or two.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024