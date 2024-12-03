AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous two sessions, gold prices in Pakistan registered a gain on Monday in line with their...
BR Web Desk Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 03:19pm

After declining in the previous two sessions, gold prices in Pakistan registered a gain on Tuesday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs275,200 after a single-day increase of Rs700.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,940 after it registered an increase of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola had dropped by Rs1,700 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,640 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $7 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.

Globally, gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by growing expectations of a US interest rate cut this month, as focus shifted to upcoming economic data for additional insights.

