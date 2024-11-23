AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Peshawar visit: COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

NNI Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 08:52am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Peshawar Friday as a follow-up of the National Apex Committee meeting held on November 19, 2024, and a prelude to the Provincial Apex Committee meeting to be held soon, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, COAS was provided a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation and the progress of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region. Chief Minister KPK and field commanders were also present at the occasion.

Paying profound tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis, COAS emphasised the unparalleled sacrifices being rendered for the defence of the motherland.

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

He remarked that these sacrifices serve as a cornerstone of national resilience, inspiring and unwavering dedication of the Armed Forces and of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

COAS commended the high morale, operational readiness, and unyielding commitment of the troops in effectively countering all forms of threats.

He reiterated the Army’s firm resolve to dismantle hostile terrorist networks and eradicate the illegal spectrum undermining national security.

Highlighting the collective determination of the nation and its security forces to combat terrorism, COAS stressed that thwarting the nefarious designs of inimical elements remains a top priority.

He assured that through synchronised and robust operations, the Pakistan Army, in collaboration with LEAs, will relentlessly hunt down the enemies of peace to ensure lasting stability and security. Upon his arrival, COAS was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

