AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
AIRLINK 152.45 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (7%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.9%)
DFML 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.18%)
DGKC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (5.03%)
FCCL 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
FFBL 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.11%)
FFL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HUBC 109.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.39%)
HUMNL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KOSM 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.23%)
NBP 75.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.35%)
OGDC 191.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.14%)
PAEL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.82%)
PRL 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
PTC 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.82%)
SEARL 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.29%)
TPLP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
TREET 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
TRG 61.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.98%)
UNITY 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.7%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,152 Increased By 55.9 (0.5%)
BR30 33,514 Increased By 259 (0.78%)
KSE100 104,102 Increased By 827.3 (0.8%)
KSE30 32,153 Increased By 183.6 (0.57%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore nears two-month high on China stimulus bets, restocking

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 12:25pm

BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures prices advanced for a third straight session on Tuesday to the highest in nearly two months amid expectations of more economic stimulus and seasonal restocking from steelmakers in top consumer China.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.94% higher at 809 yuan ($110.96) a metric ton.

Earlier in the session, the contract touched its highest level since Oct. 8 at 813.5 yuan a ton.

The benchmark January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was unchanged at $104.6 a ton, as of 0426 GMT, after hitting the highest since Nov. 8 at $105.2 a ton.

Market participants awaited cues on possible more stimulus from the keenly-watched meetings among Beijing’s top leadership, said analysts.

“The upcoming Central Economic Work Conference in December will set the tone for the policy outlook in 2025,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Increasing restocking from steel mills is also supporting prices of the key steelmaking ingredient, analysts at Nanhua Futures said in a note.

“Improving steel mills’ margins bode well for iron ore demand, though property indicators are yet to show a material improvement,” ANZ analysts added.

Iron ore futures rise

“Steel production could see a counter-seasonal pick-up during this winter. Chinese steelmakers will likely boost steel exports ahead of potential tariffs and rising global trade tensions.”

The US President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office in January, last week pledged to impose “an additional 10% tariff” on imports from China.

He previously said he would introduce tariffs in excess of 60% on Chinese goods.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE fell, with coking coal and coke shedding 0.69% and 0.85%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained ground.

Rebar ticked up 0.51%, hot-rolled coil added 0.86%, wire rod rose 0.47% while stainless steel was flat.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore nears two-month high on China stimulus bets, restocking

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

KSE-100 scales new peak, crosses 104,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

One for 325: UBL board approves merger with Silkbank via share swap

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Armed forces with nation’s support capable of guarding country against ‘entire spectrum of threats’: COAS Munir

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices trade in tight range ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Economic reform agenda: Govt has no room for complacency, says Aurangzeb

FBR set to put more curbs on FATA/ PATA steel sector

Read more stories